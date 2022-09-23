HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPLV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 266,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,037. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

