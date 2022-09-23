HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

