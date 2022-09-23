HC Wainwright Lowers First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$0.90

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Mining Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$167.71 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$76,043.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,295,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,856,854.80.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

