Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Purchases 25,000 Shares

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,750.00 ($59,965.03).

Healius Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Healius alerts:

Healius Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Healius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Healius

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

Featured Stories

