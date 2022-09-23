HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.37. 2,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,939. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

