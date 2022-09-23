Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.79. 1,362,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

