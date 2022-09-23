Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HIBB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,636. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $631.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

