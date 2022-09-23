High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 4.4 %
TSE HWO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.30. 11,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$63.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.00.
About High Arctic Energy Services
