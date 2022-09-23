High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 4.4 %

TSE HWO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.30. 11,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$63.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.60. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.00.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

