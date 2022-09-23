HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $20.62. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 1,145 shares traded.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,323,753 shares of company stock worth $50,246,754. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

