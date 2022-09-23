Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 2,795 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

