Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $165.15. 46,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

