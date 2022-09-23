Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average of $188.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

