Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,190. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average is $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.