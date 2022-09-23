HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 160,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. HP has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

