IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.41

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 396236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.92.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$661.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.75.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

