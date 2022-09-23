Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Reaches $0.0099

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network launched on December 13th, 2020. Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll is a cross-chain DAO platform, that provides a toolbox to create, manage, democratize and monetize your decentralized community. Telegram | Github “

