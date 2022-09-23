Idea Chain Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,895.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $111,458.42 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.82 or 1.00027209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00070166 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00078606 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

ICH is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

