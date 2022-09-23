IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 63,594 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,594 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

