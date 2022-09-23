Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. 10,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,856. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.