Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 303,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,406. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $279.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.