Ignite Planners LLC Has $254,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.26. 3,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,391. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.