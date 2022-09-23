Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. 2,953,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,438,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

