Ignite Planners LLC Sells 76 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $30.79 on Friday, hitting $819.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,913.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $895.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $896.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.30 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

