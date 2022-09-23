Ignition (IC) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,516.74

Ignition (IC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $20,516.74 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00802218 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

