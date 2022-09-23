IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Hits Market Cap of $200,844.20

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 0% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $200,844.20 and approximately $21,799.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

