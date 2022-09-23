Insider Buying: Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Insider Acquires 302,100 Shares of Stock

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Rating) insider David Stevens purchased 302,100 shares of Harmoney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$208,146.90 ($145,557.27).

Harmoney Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 954.62, a quick ratio of 53.39 and a current ratio of 53.47.

Harmoney Company Profile

Harmoney Corp Limited provides online unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company's personal loans are used for various purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, car, holiday, education, business, and medical expenses. It distributes its loan products through Stellare, a digital lending platform.

