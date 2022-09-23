Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,421,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE AN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.96. 886,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
