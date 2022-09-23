Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,421,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.96. 886,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 129.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.