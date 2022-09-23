Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 6,172 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. 6,896,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,804. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunrun by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 46,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,597,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 38,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,355,000 after buying an additional 118,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.