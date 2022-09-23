InsurAce Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. InsurAce has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $242,037.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.