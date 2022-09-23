Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. 20,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,477. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

