Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,319,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

