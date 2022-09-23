Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.88

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $15.02. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 17,503 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
