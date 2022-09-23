Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.88

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $15.02. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 17,503 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 61.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 33,832 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4,255.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 786,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

