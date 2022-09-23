Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.27

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

