Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 117,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 406,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.