Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (CANO, DDOG, FDEV, FGP, GTLY, KETL, LAND, LPRO, MOON, POLY)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 23rd:

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO).

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on the stock.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on the stock.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

