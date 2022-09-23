Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 23rd (CANO, DDOG, FDEV, FGP, GTLY, KETL, LAND, LPRO, MOON, POLY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 23rd:

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO).

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on the stock.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on the stock.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

