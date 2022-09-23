Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 30,114 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,687 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.52. 14,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,659. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.