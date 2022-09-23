Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 27,679 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,292% compared to the average volume of 1,988 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BCS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.08. 797,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

