Investors Purchase Large Volume of Qudian Put Options (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 89,461 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,622% compared to the typical volume of 3,287 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 1,408.0% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,799,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qudian by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 673,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $231.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.77. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.

