iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19,497.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,973 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $39,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 114,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,277. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47.

