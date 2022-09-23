iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599,046 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,348,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,903,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 206,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

