iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,877,913 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

