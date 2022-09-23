iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,059,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

