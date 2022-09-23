iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

