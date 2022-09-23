iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 17,334 put options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 9,887 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,659,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 130,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

