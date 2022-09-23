iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.95

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

