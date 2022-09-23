iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.77

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.77 and last traded at $81.77, with a volume of 94977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

