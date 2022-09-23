iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.77

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.77 and last traded at $81.77, with a volume of 94977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
