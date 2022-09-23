iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 2.33% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

