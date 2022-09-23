iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 461,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

IMTM traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

