iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.71

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 31840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
