iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.71

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 31840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,670,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

