iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.26. 171,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,183. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

